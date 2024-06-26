Jackson Wang fan spends $105k in auction to get 'behind-the-scenes music video experience' with him

How much money are you willing to drop for an opportunity to meet your idol and see him at work?

For one Jackson Wang fan, it was US$77,500 (S$105,000).

The 30-year-old singer dropped a collaboration on American multi-hyphenate star Pharell Williams' new "digital-first auction house and content platform" Joopiter titled Jackson Wang: Metamorphosis.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8FOzMPxz_P/?hl=en[/embed]

The auction, held between June 18 and June 25, featured "exclusive memorabilia from his days as an Olympic-level fencer; stage-worn ensembles and accessories from his Magic Man Tour; cherished personal artefacts, unique items designed by Jackson and his label Team Wang Design, and an unique experience with Jackson himself".

Jackson's sports gear — including his fencing helmet, team suit, sabre and fencing guard — fetched between US$1,876 and US$6,250.

A custom jacket, purple vest and gloves Jackson wore on his Magic Man tour also went for US$16,250.

But the lot that fetched the highest price of US$77,500 (a far cry from the estimated range of US$10,000 to 15,000) was the chance to get a "behind-the-scenes music video experience" with Jackson.

It promised the buyer the opportunity to "be on set, behind the scenes" during a future music video shoot in 2025.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity.

For fans who missed the auction but have cash to spend, Jackson also has some exclusive items in collaboration with Joopiter up for sale on their website.

Though most items are sold out, there are still two t-shirt designs available for US$135 and US$150 and a faux leather Tang suit for US$400.

The collaboration followed Jackson's recent attendance at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week, helmed by Pharell himself.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8jXTOESQ5x[/embed]

