Jackson Wang sneaks up on Got7 bandmate BamBam pretending to be fan, gets stopped by security

They haven't released any music together in two years, but Got7 bandmates Jackson Wang and BamBam seem to be as close as ever.

On June 17 and 18, the pair were spotted at Paris Fashion Week, attending events for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear line.

In one clip from July 17, the pair can be seen hugging and laughing, before BamBam, 27, tells the media that it is their — and K-pop boy band Got7's — 10th year together.

In celebration, he and Jackson, 30, entwine their arms to take simultaneous sips of their drinks.

The bromance didn't just end there.

A Xiaohongshu user going by Yaaaaling shared a video of Jackson sneaking up on BamBam the next day, while the latter entered the luxury hotel Le Bristol.

In it, Jackson emerges from a van and puts his finger to his lips, asking fans to quieten down as he tails BamBam.

Fans can be heard laughing and saying: "Oh s***" as Jackson is momentarily stopped by bodyguards but manages to slip into the hotel anyway.

A video taken by X user PraewPra3w from another angle shows Jackson following BamBam with his phone out, looking like a fan taking videos of his idol.

It seems that Jackson and BamBam got reunited in the hotel, because a subsequent photo by the X user shows them together outside.

They also appeared together later at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, which was helmed by Pharrell Williams and attended by a star-studded guest list including Sabrina Carpenter, Michael Fassbender, NCT's Yuta and Gong Yoo.

