Gossip mill: Peter Yu and Simonboy to open 2nd chicken rice outlet, celeb couple's son arrested for homemade flamethrower, Gong Yoo fanboys over 244cm tall basketball player

Peter Yu and Simonboy to open 2nd chicken rice outlet

Business seems to be going well for local actor Peter Yu and content creator Simon Khung, better known as Simonboy.

The pair, along with their business partner Winson Ng, opened their Singabola Chicken Rice stall in Yishun on June 2 and they're already planning a second outlet next month.

Local media 8World reported yesterday (June 19) that the new outlet will be opening at a coffee shop at Choa Chu Kang Community Center.

Peter, 56, told the publication that he found the enthusiasm shown by Simon, 37, and Winson, 32, admirable and "almost couldn't keep up" with them.

However, he added: "The younger generation works very quickly and is very daring. I have learnt a lot from them!"

AsiaOne checked Singabola out earlier this month and found it good enough to eat if you're in the area or even make a detour for.

Celeb couple's son arrested for homemade flamethrower

Taiwanese actor couple Sun Peng and Di Ying's son is in hot water again.

Edward Sun was recently arrested after footage from June 15 emerged of him and his manager Chu I-ming with a homemade blowtorch.

When questioned by the police, Chu claimed that Edward made the blowtorch and it was merely "a big lighter" with a range of less than one metre and not a lethal weapon.

The police transferred the case to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated in violation of the Social Order Maintenance Act. The police then searched Chu and Edward's homes on June 19, and confiscated gunpowder and knives from the latter, Taiwanese media reported.

The 24-year-old was arrested and questioned by the police, and released on a NT$300,000 (S$12,500) bond later that day. He has reportedly been restricted to his residence in Taiwan and placed under the supervision of his father.

This isn't the first time Edward has run afoul of the law when it comes to firearms.

In 2018, he threatened to shoot up the Pennsylvania high school he was an exchange student at, but later claimed it was a "joke". Police reportedly discovered handgun components and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his residence.

Edward pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. Though he faced a prison sentence of between four and 23 months, Edward was released due to time already served. He also pleaded guilty to possessing illegal firearms and was deported from the US to Taiwan.

Taiwanese authorities charged him again but the case was dropped in 2022.

Gong Yoo fanboys over 244cm tall basketball player

Gong Yoo let his inner basketball fanboy out when he met NBA player Victor Wembanyama recently.

The South Korean actor attended Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on June 18 and met the 20-year-old French player for the San Antonio Spurs.

Videos from the event show Gong Yoo with a bright smile on his face as he daps Victor up, who towers over him at 244cm. The 44-year-old - who is 'only' 184cm tall - also compared hand sizes with Victor and even hopped up onto his tiptoes.

Gong Yoo shared his love for basketball in a 2021 interview with Esquire Korea, saying: "I love basketball and I also like tennis. I can feel that my joints aren't what they used to be, but I still think basketball is so fun.

"I still go crazy for the NBA and watch their games."

Fans were amused by Gong Yoo's interactions with Victor.

"I'm crying, he's so tiny next to Wembanyama," wrote a fan on X. "And he must be so happy he met him, this man loves basketball."

"I can see how excited Gong Yoo is knowing he is such a fan of basketball," wrote another.

