Peter Yu and Simonboy's chicken rice stall opens with celeb customers

Local actor Peter Yu and influencer Simon Khung (also known as Simonboy) welcomed local celebrities and influencers at their stall Singabola Chicken Rice, which held its grand opening in Canberra 1001 Yishun Industrial Park A yesterday (June 2).

In an Instagram post, Simon, 36, thanked everyone for patronising their business.

"Seeing all these friends here means a lot to me… We will continue to improve on our food standard to bring the best chicken rice to all of you," he wrote.

Accompanying the post are photos that Simon, 56-year-old Peter and their business partner Winson Ng, took with their customers.

Local director Jack Neo is seen holding up a plate of steamed and roasted chicken as he posed with the trio.

Also present were local actors Henry Thia, Tang Miaoling, Terence Cao, Dawn Yeoh, Maxi Lim, Noah Yap and Desmond Ng, former actress Angela Ang and influencer Tommy Wong (also known as Tommynbcb).

Some local celebrities also congratulated Peter and Simon in the comments section of his post, including actress Apple Hong, Zhang Yaodong, Ben Yeo and Singaporean businessman David Yong, who gained attention recently for his lavish lifestyle on Netflix series Super Rich in Korea.

Peter told reporters in a previous interview that he decided to start the business with Simon and Winson because of his "love for chicken rice", adding that while he doesn't know how to cook the dish, they have hired a chef and will "continue to conduct taste tests to improve".

As part of the stall's opening promotions from June 3 to 9, it will be giving away 500 plates of chicken rice to seniors aged 65 years and older as well as those in the lower income groups who flash their Blue CHAS cards.

Individuals can also donate plates of chicken rice for the less fortunate, which the stall would then allocate accordingly.

