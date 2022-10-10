Chen Hanwei to the rescue! Hazelle Teo squishes lizard in car, needs help removing it

RIP lizard!

Yes 933 radio DJ Hazelle Teo got the shock of her life upon seeing that she had squished a small gecko to death with the door of her car boot last Thursday (Oct 6).

Thankfully, it happened in the Mediacorp carpark so veteran actor Chen Hanwei was able to come to her rescue and remove the lizard.

Hazelle, 28, took to Instagram Stories to share her dismay, warning her fans to give them a miss if they were “not a fan of creepy crawlies”.

(Note: Photos showing said squished lizard have been blurred.)

“Someone tell me why these things keep happening to me,” she wrote. "How did a lizard get here and clamped to its death?"

She seems to have awful luck when it comes to animals and her car: Back in June, she drove around with a dead bird on her roof because she thought it was a tree branch.

Back then, she had to ask for help from passers-by to remove the bird as well.

Screengrab/Instagram/Hazelle Teo

Speaking to 8Days, Hazelle shared that she “vaguely remembers shutting the car boot door the previous night” but felt it didn’t sound that it was closed

At the carpark, Hanwei greeted her and was cheerful. However, Hazelle recalled: “Upon seeing my stressed-out face and cry for help, he went all serious and asked me what happened. He then offered to help.”

Hazelle felt bad for killing the poor lizard, though. “Please rest in peace, Lizzie,” she wrote with a crying emoji.

Screengrab/Instagram/Hazelle Teo

ALSO READ: Why Hazelle Teo drove around with dead bird on car

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.