Chen Hanwei reunites with mum after 2 years

The pandemic and restrictions on air travel have caused many families to be separated.

For veteran actor Chen Hanwei, he told Shin Min Daily News a year ago that he has not seen his mother (who lives in Johor Bahru) for a while.

Back then, he thought of visiting her under the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement but lamented that he didn't have enough time because of all the quarantines he had to serve.

Well, both mum and son have finally reunited after almost two years of being apart.

On Monday (Oct 25), Malaysia-born Hanwei shared photos of his mother and him walking around the Flower Dome at Marina Bay. The 52-year-old wrote: "I've not held Mum's hand in almost two years. After going through one hurdle after another, and with the help of others, Mum is finally in Singapore."

Details of his mum's journey here aren't clear but according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, family members of Singapore citizens and permanent residents may apply for entry into Singapore through the Familial Ties Lane.

"As long as mum is healthy, safe, and lives a long life, everything she wants will come true," he wrote, adding that he took her to see the blooming tulips because she loves flowers.

ALSO READ: Chen Hanwei: My mum is in JB but we cannot wave to each other across the Causeway

bryanlim@asiaone.com