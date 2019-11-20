Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show

Chen Hanwei ain't Marie Kondo and he clearly isn't trying to imitate the decluttering guru on the new Channel 8 variety show, House Everything.

House Everything is a home-improvement programme led by host, 50-year-old Hanwei, and aims to help Singapore households declutter and tidy up their messes.

Contrary to Marie's soft-spoken personality, Hanwei is a straight-talker and isn't afraid to call these messy homeowners out on their crap.

But one young girl, in particular, seemed to have rendered Hanwei speechless.

CLEAN CLOTHES, DIRTY CLOTHES — SHE'S NOT SURE

In the episode featuring the "messiest girl's room", Hanwei met with the aforementioned girl, Han Huixian, and was dumbstruck by what he found. Han's room was in complete disarray with piles of clothes and items strewn all over the place.

"Is this really a girl's room? I don't understand. I really don't understand," he remarked in a confessions video.

To make matters worse, Han had no idea whether the clothes in her room were clean or dirty. When Hanwei asked where her dirty laundry (no pun intended) was, she pointed to a random pile and said: "Maybe those?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Toggle

He replied: "So you don't know if those clothes have been worn before and it's possible that they haven't been washed but you thought they're clean and you've worn them?"

No prizes for guessing her response there.

He also spotted a row of instant noodles lining the top of her cupboard and he exclaimed: "Am I seeing things? Why does she have so many packets of instant noodles displayed in her room? Don't girls display dolls in their room?"

Hanwei also found six-month-old bags of trash and expired food in her room, prompting him to chide her for a lack of hygiene.

A clip from the episode has since gone viral on Facebook with over 240,000 views.

WOULD THE TV STATION WANT TO BORROW AN OLD, DUSTY PHONE?

But Han isn't the only one who has done a number on the veteran actor-host.

In another clip on Facebook, Hanwei was clearing items from a man's house when he chanced upon an old, unused phone that was coated in a thick layer of dust.

When asked if the phone is still functioning, the owner replied: "This phone can still be used but if you throw it away, you can't find it (a similar model) anymore. And if you don't use it, it becomes an antique."

The owner also shared that he would sell it as an antique if someone wanted it.

Hanwei asked: "Who would want this?"

The man's response? The TV station... if they would like to borrow it for a shoot.

If you were 'stunned like vegetable', you weren't the only one because Hanwei had to take a moment to compose himself.

But fret not, because the show's design experts eventually declutter their homes and gave it a stunning makeover that definitely 'sparked joy'.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Toggle

