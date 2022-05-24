Chen Liping is proud? Ya Hui explains why she appears so

Good friends always have each other's back and that seems to be the case for local actresses Chen Liping, 56, and Ya Hui, 35.

The duo appeared on the latest episode of Just Swipe Lah, where they went ice skating and shared some anecdotes about their friendship.

They first met when Liping was asked to be Ya Hui's acting mentor when she was a contestant on Star Search in 2007, an arrangement the former was a little confused about.

"I wondered why they kept insisting that I give you lessons, my impression of you was that you kept coming to set, following me for outdoor shoots and learning on the spot. Because acting cannot be taught, now you know right?" said Liping.

However, Ya Hui shared that despite Liping's seniority, she's actually the more "child-like" of the two.

"Sometimes when I go shopping, there will be aunties saying that Liping is very proud. But I must help her clarify, she's someone who totally cannot multitask.

"For example, when she's looking at something, she totally can't hear what's being said around her. I have to tell her that someone is saying 'hello' to her from behind, then she will say 'hello hello' back. She's totally unaware," said the younger actress.

Ya Hui also mentioned that Liping is not just her mentor at work, but also someone that she can pour out her grievances to.

"I'm very glad that she was the mentor assigned to me in the past. If it were someone else, I don't know what kind of person I'll be now. Because friends are really important."

However, there's one thing that Ya Hui won't tell Liping about and that's her love life. "Because I think she's very traditional. If I tell her I went to swipe [on dating apps], she'll surely..."

Proving Ya Hui right, Liping chimed in asking: "What's swipe?"

