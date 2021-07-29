Why so pai kua: Ya Hui tries to become 'Suzie' using TikTok's Funny Zoom In filter but results are sad

Since joining the TikTok crowd, local actress Ya Hui has been actively posting videos and even went viral on multiple occasions.

With over 300,000 followers and 106,000 likes, the 33-year-old has shown herself to be quite versatile. While most of her content stems from pranking her friends and family, she's also posted videos like dance snippets or a workout session.

In one of her most recent videos, she tried the popular Funny Zoom In filter but failed to find her "Suzie" self, sparking fits of laughter in the comments. At one point, Ya Hui is shocked by her appearance and mutters "why so pai kua", meaning "why so ugly", in response.

She even flexed her Singaporean pride in her most recent video, captioning it 'Singlish rocks!', as she pronounced words like daughter, bottle, and water in our local Singaporean accent.

She has also featured her nephew and fellow local celebs, like Ayden Sng and Grace Teo, in her past videos.

In a TikTok video, Ya Hui pranks Ayden by asking him to mimic her movements and twerk when the beat drops. But when Ayden does it, the sound of a fart is played instead. Currently, Ayden has yet to upload any content to his TikTok account but already has 133 followers. When he does create content, would he take 'revenge' on Ya Hui?

