Chen Shucheng reveals why wife Huang Peiru hasn't returned to acting despite receiving offers

Over 20 years ago, Huang Peiru was a familiar face on our TV screens, starring in dramas such as Unbeatables, The Millennium Bug and Lost Soul.

After starting a family with her The Awakening co-star, Chen Shucheng, however, she quit acting and supported him from behind the scenes.

But why did she leave the industry?

Speaking to 8world, Shucheng, 74, revealed that his wife had felt that it wouldn't be good to have two actors in the family at the same time, as it "would not be like home".

Back when the pair were both actors, they seldom met each other due to their respective filming schedules.

This didn't sit well with Peiru and she decided to bow out of the limelight.

"Because I was not as young as I used to be, she felt that she should stay home and take care of the family so I could go and film with a peace of mind," he explained.

"No matter how late I ended up filming, she would always cook for me and take care of the whole family."

Turning down offers

Although Peiru retired from acting years ago, she is still receiving invites to act in TV shows.

However, she has turned down all of them.

"She knows that she has been away from showbiz for many years," Shucheng told 8world.

"If she returns to acting, she will be like a new person. Others have already surpassed her. If she tries to adapt again, she may lose more than she gains."

In the meantime, Peiru has been using her free time to travel. When her husband is at work, she'll go on overseas trips with her sisters and friends.

