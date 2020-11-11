Chen Tianwen's son almost hit by golf ball at Jurassic Mile despite safety net

Looks like even safety nettings can't keep the golf balls away.

While visiting Changi's new park connector Jurassic Mile with his family on Nov 1, local actor Chen Tianwen's five-year-old son was nearly hit by a flying golf ball – despite the recently-installed safety netting.

The 57-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in a recent interview that the ball appeared silently from the Tanah Merah Country Club golf course and landed five feet from his family, almost hitting another visitor.

"The flying ball scared the people in the area, as well as my son who immediately hugged his head. Fortunately, (the ball) did not hit anyone," Tianwen wrote in his Instagram post last week.

"What's scary about Jurassic Mile is not the dinosaurs but the silent flying golf balls," he shared. "We won't know when an accident will occur, so I hope the authorities can strengthen the safety measures."

Tianwen, who also plays golf, warned the public not to underestimate the devastating impact of the small golf ball, as the velocity of the flying ball can be so strong that it can severely injure someone's eyes and even kill a person.

This incident comes just a month after a woman was struck by a stray golf ball while visiting the attraction.

While safety nettings were later set up for visitors' safety, it seems like more security measures are needed to ensure everyone's well-being.

