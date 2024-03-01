Chen Xiuhuan co-pilots plane for first time in Sydney: 'I'm scared of heights'

Despite her fear of heights, local actress Chen Xiuhuan took on an activity that sent her up to the skies.

The 58-year-old shared how she told her instructor at Sydney Flying Academy that she was scared before co-piloting a plane for the first time.

"The instructor said don't be afraid, just listen to his instructions. Despite this, my heart was still pounding," she wrote in an Instagram post today (March 1).

Posting photos of herself next to the aircraft and a selfie she took with the instructor in the air, Xiuhuan recalled experiencing fear as well as some excitement at takeoff.

"After going up to the sky, I thought the scenery was good, there was a cool breeze blowing and it was comfortable. I wasn't nervous anymore… It was really quite fun," she said, adding that the instructor later took over the controls and landed the plane safely, which also "settled down" her heart.

She concluded that co-piloting a plane was a "really great experience".

"If you ask me if I want to continue learning to fly again, well… let me think about it again ," she wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C385H72BGxT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

ALSO READ: Edmund Chen ready to return to acting after 20-year hiatus as daughter Yixin wants 'some space'

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.