Chew Chor Meng renovates landed home of 16 years to include lift and ramps for future ahead

Chew Chor Meng's home of 16 years is finally getting a facelift, and a major one at that.

In an Instagram post earlier this year on March 4, the veteran actor shared the facade of his home which is currently undergoing renovation and has been, since last year.

And from the looks of it, the work seems to be extensive.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on Tuesday (Aug 30) that he had decided to remodel his house last year.

Said the Chor Meng: "We couldn't bear to move as we've lived here since 2006. But as my movement is limited, I thought why not install an elevator at home."

He added that since contractors will be "hacking here and there", he had the idea to change up the interior of the house as well to make it easier for him to go up and down the stairs of their home, which appears to be at least three-storeys high.

Besides installing the lift, Chor Meng indicated that all "unnecessary steps" will also be replaced by ramps.

The actor was diagnosed with Kennedy's disease in 2008, a rare inherited neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles, particularly the arms and legs.

Anxious over cost

And when it comes to cumbersome renovation works, even celebrities are not spared by the inconveniences that they bring.

Chor Meng indicated that he and his family had to move out of their home in May last year and are currently staying in a rented space.

Progress on the renovation has also been hampered due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked how much has the construction cost so far, Chor Meng shared that he is unsure.

"I don't know. The number keeps changing every day. I'm also anxious about it," he replied, adding that he hopes everything can be completed by the end of September or early October.

However, Chor Meng noted that it's his wife who has to shoulder most of the home-reno burden, as "she handles 90 per cent" of their affairs.

Keeping mask on

Even though Singapore has further eased Covid-19 safety measures and dropped the need for mask-wearing in most settings, Chor Meng indicated that he'll still be keeping his on.

"My health is not so good, neither is my immunity, so I'll continue to wear my mask. Anyway, I've gotten used to it," he shared.

The actor will soon be seen in upcoming Channel 8 drama, Dark Angel, and is currently filming for another drama series, Love At First Bite, which is set to premiere in December.

Chor Meng will reunite once again with actor Xu Bin in Love At First Bite, where he will play the latter's dad. The duo last played father and son in the long-running series, 118.

"When the production team asked if I was willing to play 'Xu Bin's dad', my answer was yes," Chor Meng explained. "The reason is purely due to Xu Bin. We haven't worked together in a long time, it doesn't matter how big or small of a role it is."

The actor also recently took time out of his schedule for a meetup with his former co-star, ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai. The pair, along with actress Aileen Tan, gathered over a meal at 888 Mookata Bistro, owned by Chor Meng and local host, Dennis Chew.

Chor Meng shared with Zaobao that although he had kept in contact with Kitty since they last paired up 28 years ago for the Mediacorp telemovie Challenge of Truth, it's the first time they've had the opportunity for such a lengthy catchup.

Reminiscing on their friendship, he shared: "The years are unforgiving but what has remained is our solid friendship," adding that old friends need not meet up all the time, as long as they "have one another in their hearts".

candicecai@asiaone.com