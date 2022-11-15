‘Chill mum’ Annette Lee would feed their kid food that’s dropped to the floor, husband says

Every kid knows that, in life, you have one strict parent and a lenient one who’ll let you get away with some mischief.

On the latest episode of her show With Love, Becks, local actress Rebecca Lim sat down with musician-comedian and expecting mum Annette Lee and her husband Raphael Foo to find out who’s who in their relationship.

“I'll be a pretty chill mum,” Annette said. Pointing to Raphael, 32, she added: “I think he’ll be the one disciplining the child.”

He agreed, saying he is a perfectionist while Annette, 30, is more relaxed.

He added that she would likely say things like, “Let the child be” or reassure them, “It’ll be okay”, and also — to Rebecca’s shock — do things like “feeding the child food that has dropped to the floor”.

Rebecca, the other self-proclaimed perfectionist, exclaimed: “How could that be?”

“Absolutely not!” Raphael agreed.

Defending herself, Annette said: “I’m a perfectionist when it comes to work, but I’m really chill with my family.”

With Love, Becks sees Rebecca inviting six married female celebrities to discuss marriage, relationships and life, following her own engagement. This episode features Annette, the only guest Rebecca, 36, has on the series who’s “younger [than her] and also pregnant”.

The two of them got acquainted and became internet friends when Rebecca slid into Annette’s DMs (direct messages) after seeing her comedic skits on social media.

Meeting for the first time in person, Rebecca got to star in one of Annette’s skits, as well as try some improvised comedy in a YouTube-exclusive clip posted on Mediacorp’s channel.

Hesitant to marry

Married at 25 to her first boyfriend, Annette presented a fresh take on relationships to Rebecca, who previously chatted with older married actresses Fann Wong, Xiang Yun and Jesseca Liu, as well as Minister of State Sun Xueling, on her show.

“I can’t bring myself to imagine what it’d be like to get married at 25,” Rebecca mused, adding that she “had a lot to learn” and didn’t know what she wanted at that age. “I’m more mature now, so I’m clearer about what I want.”

Getting married wasn’t an easy decision, Annette revealed.

“I didn’t grow up in a picture-perfect family and I watched my parents fight a lot,” she revealed. “So I thought getting married meant…”

“That you’d quarrel every day, like your parents,” Rebecca suggested, to Annette’s agreement.

It was only when Annette spent time with Raphael’s family that she learnt that “every family is different” and felt a sense of security with them.

“I think as long as you work towards a harmonious marriage, that’s all that matters,” she added.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re no longer playing the third party, the mistress, the prostitute’: Rebecca Lim’s dad was pleased with her role on The Pupil

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.