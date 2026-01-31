Chilli crab, VivoCity, zoo: K-pop star Sandara Park enjoys Singapore trip

Add us on Google as

Being in Singapore for a work trip hasn't stopped South Korean singer Sandara Park from enjoying her time here.

The K-pop star, 41, shared a series of photos on her Instagram between Wednesday (Jan 28) and yesterday showing herself and her entourage shopping, eating and visiting what the city has to offer.

On Jan 29, the 2ne1 member, also known by her stage name Dara, visited VivoCity’s Yang Ming Seafood, posing on its balcony and showing off the dishes she had.

Chilli crab, pepper crab and the outlet's signature Andrew Lobster were on the menu for Sandara and company.

She also enjoyed some retail therapy, as evidenced by the Victoria's Secret shopping bag she was carrying in some photos.

The next day, she visited Mandai Wildlife Reserve, posting photos of herself riding the buggy at the Singapore Zoo.

She also visited Temper Wine Room & Lounge at the Mondrian Hotel in Duxton, sharing photos of food including oyster, burgers, steak and pasta.

And what's a trip to Singapore without visiting Merlion Park?

Sandara took the classic shot favoured by tourists, positioning herself to look like the Merlion's water jet was flowing straight into her mouth.

In August last year, she performed at Waterbomb Singapore 2025, joining fellow 2ne1 members CL and Minzy for hits like Fire and I Am The Best.

