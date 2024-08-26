'I didn't know you'd come next door': 2NE1's Dara and CL reunite offstage at Waterbomb Singapore

For 2NE1's fans Blackjacks, one of the most anticipated highlights of Waterbomb Singapore held last weekend (Aug 24 and 25) was the performances by Sandara Park and Lee Chae-rin, also known as Dara and CL respectively.

Although they performed on separate days, both of them reunited offstage.

In an Instagram (IG) Story yesterday (Aug 25), CL, 33, shared footage of Dara which was believed to be taken at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa hotel.

"I didn't know you'd come next door," Dara, 39, said to CL, who was heard laughing behind the camera.

Dara also reposted the Story on her IG later, writing that CL is her "neighbour".

Dara was also spotted by fans at Siloso Beach, where the music and water festival was held, on Sunday, grooving to CL's performance.

CL also performed 2NE1's hits, including Fire, I Don't Care and I Am The Best, and gave a shout-out to Dara before she started.

"Actually, today is really special because Dara is watching me somewhere [here], I know she is going to sing along," she said, while the audience cheered.

Indeed, Dara was seen singing along when CL was performing I Am The Best.

In an Instagram post today, she also uploaded a selfie taken with CL in Singapore and a photo of her holding the latter's banner near the event.

2NE1, which also includes Minzy and Park Bom, is embarking on a world tour for their 15th anniversary after disbanding in 2016, starting with Seoul in October and Japan in November and December.

