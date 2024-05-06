'I think I'm wearing too much today': Sandara Park tells stylist to prepare bikini for her Waterbomb Singapore performance

South Korean singer Sandara Park turned up the heat today (May 6) at the Waterbomb Singapore 2024 open press conference held at Suntec City, hitting the stage with two songs - Festival from her 2023 solo self-titled EP and 2NE1's 2014 hit single I Am The Best - before sitting down for a Q&A session.

"I think I'm wearing too much today… in August I think I should wear a bikini," said the 39-year-old who was wearing a tank top and skirt.

She addressed her stylist from the stage: "Please prepare a bikini for Waterbomb Singapore 2024."

Fans around the mall let out deafening screams after.

When asked about the most rewarding part of her career, she mentioned the K-pop girl group she was a part of from 2009 to 2016.

"I think being a member of 2NE1 was the best thing that has ever happened to my life... I really love being on stage with the girls," said Sandara, who went by Dara in the group.

While 2NE1, which also included CL, Minzy and Park Bom, had a strong image and released music ranging from hip-hop to EDM, Sandara shared that she has a different style as a soloist.

"I have a sweet and soft voice, and a cute and wholesome image. 2NE1's music and mine are really different. They're opposites," she explained.

She also admitted that sometimes it's not as fun performing on her own: "It's really boring to travel and rehearse by myself. But it's still okay because I have my fans whenever I go on stage.

"At first I was really worried about singing a 2NE1 song on my own because it's my first time doing so. I was afraid at first but when the music started playing, I was really surprised because everyone in the crowd started singing with me."

Bringing up how she grew up in the Philippines, Sandara expressed her love for Southeast Asia as a whole.

"I love the food, energy and people. I think I love Southeast Asia more than South Korea. I feel freer when I'm here," she shared.

What does she miss most about Singapore?

"Of course my fans… and secondly, chilli crab!" she answered, adding that she'll be having it later to "save the best for the last".

Sandara, who was last here five years ago, also said that Singapore is one of her "favourite cities in the world".

In an Instagram post today, she posted about a tourist attraction she visited: "Some things never change. I keep coming back to Universal Studios Singapore. The group shot at the Revenge of the Mummy ride is a must!"

She added photos of herself on the ride from her recent visit and another one from 2014.

Sandara will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore 2024 held at Siloso Beach in Sentosa on Aug 24. Singer Kwon Eun-bi and rapper Kid Milli will also be there on the same day.

Other acts like Bibi, Team Bebe, Viviz, Sorn and Got7's BamBam will take the stage on Aug 25. The remaining line-up has yet to be announced.

While early-bird tickets are sold out, standard tickets go on sale from May 10, and go for $198 for a one-day pass and $338 for both days on ticketing platform KKday. UOB will be offering a pre-sale for standard tickets on May 9.

