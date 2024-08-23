'I have a strong desire to make hot music': Rain shares thoughts on career before Waterbomb Singapore

South Korean singer-actor Rain debuted as a soloist 22 years ago.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, the 42-year-old, who will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore on Aug 24, told us how he manages to stay relevant after all this time.

"I don't think I have any special secrets. Giving my all on stage is my duty and what I love to do. So I always try my best, work out consistently, and study dance as part of my responsibility and obligation," he said.

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, isn't afraid to flaunt his toned bod, sometimes going shirtless for performances.

We asked whether he thinks he can pull off the sexy image for a long time and if he plans to pivot to another aesthetic.

"I've never really thought about cultivating a sexy image. They were just concepts that I valued at different times. Also, I think artists should constantly try new images. It depends on what you want to show on stage," he shared.

"Rather than a silver fox image, I still have a strong desire to make hot music."

K-pop has become increasingly popular over the past two decades, with idol groups drawing attention on a global scale.

Rain notes that the industry has "grown tremendously": "I'm very proud that K-pop has become part of the centre of global culture. I hope K-pop will continue to grow and develop."

As for whether there's anything he misses about the music scene back when he first started out, he said he doesn't "necessarily miss" his early days: "But I was so busy at that time, I sometimes wonder if I should have taken it easier back then."

His last music release was the 2021 EP Pieces by Rain, which had songs featuring younger artists like Chung Ha and Jackson Wang.

Fans might be able to hear more from him soon.

Rain revealed: "I'm currently working on something, and I think I'll be able to release a new single as early as next year, or maybe even this year. Of course, I'm not working alone, and I'm planning to collaborate with another artist. I'll let you know about that artist soon."

The first day of Waterbomb Singapore will also include performers Sandara Park, Jessi, Jay Park, Viviz, Kwon Eun-bi, Kid Milli, Alyph and Lullaboy, while the following day will see CL, Bibi, Team Bebe, Sorn, Chung Ha, Got7's BamBam and Haven.

Standard tickets are available on KKday, with tickets priced at $202 for a one-day pass and $342 for a two-day pass.

[[nid:698377]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.