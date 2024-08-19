'A bit troublesome to eat but it's worth it': K-pop girl group Viviz reveal their favourite local dish ahead of Waterbomb Singapore

K-pop girl group Viviz will be hitting our shores soon for Waterbomb Singapore.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, the three-member girl group, which consists of SinB, Eunha and Umji, shared their thoughts about performing at the music and water event for the first time.

"Given how popular the festival has become, the atmosphere will be exciting. However, we're a bit worried about not being able to open our eyes after getting splashed so much," they said.

"There's also a bit of concern about maintaining the hair volume and eye makeup."

They shared that they stick to a particular routine before a show: "We encourage each other as a group and do a quick stretch before going on stage. Sometimes, a few light jumps can give us an extra boost of energy for the performance."

"Personally, we tend to eat light meals or snacks that give us an instant energy boost, as full meals can take a long time to digest."

One of the largest summer festivals in South Korea, Waterbomb typically hosts performances by K-pop, K-hip hop and EDM acts with epic water gun battles in between.

The music extravaganza has extended to other parts of Asia, and will be held at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Aug 24 and 25.

Though they've never performed at Waterbomb before, this isn't Viviz's first rodeo here.

The members were here in 2019 with their former group GFriend, and they recall Singapore being a "warm and wonderful country" and are "happy" to be able to see their fans here soon.

They talked about their favourite local dish and places they'd like to visit this time.

"Chilli crab! It's absolutely delicious. It's a bit troublesome to eat, but it's worth it," they said, adding that they're open to trying more Singapore cuisine.

"We've always been so busy with our schedules that we've never had the chance to go sightseeing. Recently, a Korean show featured the cast on a trip to Singapore, which made us really eager for a proper vacation. Gardens by the Bay, in particular, looked especially beautiful."

It's been nine years since the trio have been together - Gfriend from 2015 to 2021 and reuniting in Viviz the same year - and 26-year-old SinB shared some things she's learned about Eunha, 27, and Umji, 26, after travelling with them over the years.

"Umji is a total maximalist, and Eunha is super passionate about the food in that country," she shared.

Upon looking up their MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), we found that they are all introverts, and asked if a particular member takes the lead and initiative to speak for everyone when they're out together.

"Whenever we travel, Umji's always the one translating menus and stuff because she's good in English and Eunha is like our personal food guide."

Being in showbiz meant they have to interact and communicate with others often, and Viviz admitted that they do feel tired at times. To unwind, they enjoy taking long baths at the hotel after a busy day overseas.

"Everyone who works will experience a burnout at some point and when that happens, we try to stay calm and think things through. We also find peace by diving deep into music,"they said.

Besides Viviz, the first day of Waterbomb Singapore will also include performers Sandara Park, Jessi, Rain, Jay Park, Kwon Eun-bi, Kid Milli, Alyph and Lullaboy, while the following day will see CL, Bibi, Team Bebe, Sorn, Chung Ha, Got7's BamBam and Haven.

Standard tickets are available on KKday, with tickets priced at $202 for a one-day pass and $342 for a two-day pass.

