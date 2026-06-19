'Handsome young actors have been in a dangerous place': Scriptwriters lament sexual harassment practices in China showbiz

On June 13, the ex-girlfriend of late Chinese actor Jin Ze released unverified screenshots of their alleged chat logs, with one suggesting he had previously suffered sexual assault perpetrated by high-level entertainment executives.

Jin Ze died on June 4 aged 33 and the cause of his death was not disclosed.

Chinese screenwriter Wang Hailin, who has worked over 20 years in the entertainment industry, took to Weibo on June 15 to share his observations, alleging that celebrities have long been at risk of sexual harassment or assault.

The 55-year-old wrote: "I've said it before, since 10 years ago, handsome young actors have been in a dangerous place with wolves lurking all around them. I know of a few sad stories, though they probably account for less than one per cent of what actually happens in reality."

Dozens of netizens reacted in indignation, questioning the poor ethics of modern-day society and the horrors of "unwritten rules". Some also urged authorities to investigate the injustices committed against actors.

When he added that he is someone who truly pities and sympathises with the actors, one netizen questioned: "Do you think the suffering they endured is worth the 2.08 million yuan (S$397,000) they earn a week?"

Hailin responded: "Many of them are still struggling to make ends meet."

Hailin's credits include The Eloquent Ji Xiaolan Season 4 (2010) and the film Agreed Not to Separate (1999).

Taiwanese screenwriter Cherry Yoko, who has also worked in prominent China entertainment companies throughout her career, attested to the claims of sexual harassment in showbiz with her own personal encounters.

Taking to Threads on June 17, Yoko recounted a meeting she had with a renowned star who claimed to have slept with every female celebrity in a magazine he picked up in the room.

"His expression was so calm as if he was simply telling me he'd just finished a meal. I had to swallow my shock and nod and smile as if nothing was wrong - though god knows I was on the verge of crying from shock. What world was I in?" wrote Yoko.

"Even more shocking was that after the director and I left the room, he smugly told me that he too had slept with the female celebrities before the star did, just that the latter wasn't aware of it."

She claimed that later on, she even received forwarded explicit videos, which she felt awkward about.

Referencing "victims" Yu Menglong and Jin Ze, she noted that the perpetrators might still be relishing the attacks from the evidence they have kept while investigations are ongoing.

Chinese actor Menglong died on Sept 11, 2025, aged 37 after reportedly consuming alcohol and falling from height. However, fans suspect that his death could be due to a feud with his management company or him rejecting unwanted sexual advances.

Netizens poured in with their sentiments regarding Cherry Yoko's claims, with one user who claims to also work in showbiz agreeing that they had seen "many incredibly unpleasant and disgusting things".

When questioned by netizens about the authenticity of her claims, Cherry Yoko defended her stance in a new reply, declaring herself as "one of the very few people in China who simultaneously works as a writer, screenwriter, blockbuster special effects producer, film company executive" while investing in events with "popular Korean stars".

"I'm not a celebrity, but my experience in this industry is so extensive that I sometimes forget that I've been doing all this work," she continued. "I don't need anyone to believe me - the perpetrators aren't the main point. It's that these things keep happening and it's not one single person, but the entire entertainment industry."

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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