Mum of late Chinese actor Yu Menglong reveals his cause of death, wants netizens to stop speculating

As rumours continue to spread across social media about the cause of Chinese actor Yu Menglong's death on Sept 11, his mum finally broke her silence yesterday (Sept 16).

Her statement, which was posted on his management team's Weibo account, reads: "Recently, I experienced immense pain and sorrow as my dear son Menglong had a fatal fall from height after consuming alcohol and left us forever.

"This sudden change has plunged us into deep sorrow. The police have informed me of their investigation, and his funeral arrangements have been completed. I hope everyone will view this accident rationally and stop making further speculations.

"I also hope to return to my peaceful life soon and while cherishing my memories of Menglong, I strive to live every day well. I believe this is also Menglong's wish. Lastly. I hope he rests in peace in heaven. Once again, thank you everyone for your concern and those who have helped us before."

Menglong died at the age of 37 on Sept 11. Rumours of his death started early that morning when a Chinese paparazzi posted on Weibo that Menglong had a gathering at a friend's home and went into one of the bedrooms to sleep at 2am, locking the door. As his friends were leaving the flat in the morning, they couldn't find him and only discovered his body on the ground floor.

His supporters flocked to his and his management team's accounts demanding an immediate response but were only met with silence throughout the afternoon. His death was later announced on his management team's Weibo account in the evening.

Since then, netizens have been speculating about his cause of death.

A paparazzi claimed earlier that they had visited the building where the accident happened and observed the window mesh of the fifth-floor flat which Menglong had fallen from was torn.

Other netizens further observed there were scratch marks on the upper part of the window mesh on the fourth floor, leading to more speculations that someone might have plotted harm against him.

A netizen wrote: "Don't these scratches look like someone struggling before they fell off? ... Also, the window is not low and the possibility of accidentally falling out of it, even when one is drunk and confused, is almost zero... What really happened?"

Some netizens also recalled Menglong's career decline a few years ago when he was allegedly looked over for work opportunities. There were rumours that he either had a feud with his management company or had rejected sexual advances from a female investor.

This led to recent speculations that Menglong's death could have been due to him rejecting unwanted advances.

[[nid:722686]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com