Agency takes action after Chinese actor Cheng Yi victimised by threats, harassment, vandalism

Chinese actor Cheng Yi and his family have recently faced slander, stalking, harassment and threats.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 14), his studio said: "These individual/s illegally obtained the actor's private schedule and engaged in acts including but not limited to tailing, stalking, chasing on roads and attempting to force their vehicles to stop."

This has severely affected Cheng Yi and his staff's work, it said.

The statement continued that earlier that day, perpetrator/s broke into Cheng Yi's designated parking lot and sprayed red paint on his car, writing "extremely malicious words".

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has been receiving threatening emails from unidentified individuals. While the police were handling the issue, the perpetrator reportedly lost control of their emotions and made threats saying: "Go ahead and sue me if you dare."

"The studio has emphasised the potential harm to the authorities and requested that necessary measures be taken to prevent further harm. The studio will also use legal means to protect the actor's legitimate rights and interests."

Cheng Yi is best known for his roles in dramas such as Love and Redemption (2020) and Mysterious Lotus Casebook (2023), which won him the Outstanding Young Actor Award at the 19th Annual Chinese American Film & TV Festival that same year.

He recently starred in the period drama The Journey of Legend.

