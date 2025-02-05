Chinese actor dies aged 27, reportedly from flu complications

Following Barbie Hsu's sudden death from pneumonia on Feb 2, news of the demise of another actor from flu complications has emerged.

Chinese actor Liang Youcheng died on Jan 30, the second day of Chinese New Year.

The 27-year-old supporting actor, who appeared in Chinese dramas including Echo of Her Voice (2024), initially thought that he had simply caught a common cold.

According to Chinese reports, he was admitted to the hospital before the festive season and his last message was reportedly to his mother on Chinese New Year's eve, sending her an e-hongbao of 888 yuan (S$165) and informing her that it was a gift from the production team.

His condition deteriorated, leading to infections of the central nervous system (CNS), which he eventually died from. According to his friend, he was alone at the time.

His posthumous work would be the drama It Girl in Tang Dynasty, slated for release this year.

According to the National Library of Medicine, CNS infections refer to inflammation involving the brain, spinal cord, optic nerves and their membranes. It generally falls into three categories: meningitis (inflammation of the membranes protecting the brain and spinal cord), encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and abscess (collection of pus in brain tissue).

Literature exploring the correlation between Influenza A infections and neurological manifestations published in 2023 wrote that the virus, particularly the H3N2 variant, can lead to severe conditions such as encephalitis.

Mayo Clinic wrote patients could get another infection while down with the flu, including those affecting the sinus, heart, lungs and CNS. It recommends getting the flu vaccine to reduce the risks of contracting the flu, complications from the flu as well as death.

