'Please say more good things about her': Barbie Hsu's mum and ex-husband make public pleas after her death

Many were left shocked yesterday (Feb 3) by the news of Barbie Hsu's sudden death.

Her mother has released a statement through Taiwanese television producer Wang Wei-chung, requesting for space as they handle the actress-host's afterlife matters.

The statement reads: "As a close friend of the Hsu family, I was asked by Barbie's mum to convey a few words.

"First of all, she is very grateful to everyone for caring about Barbie. Her family is devastated by her death and they apologise for not being able to answer everyone's calls and explain everything in detail. They hope for your understanding.

"At the same time, to bring Barbie home, they must handle many complex procedures in Japan and they are unable to return to Taiwan for the time being while processing the documents. They hope the media can give them a little more time.

"Barbie's mother also hopes that the media could help Barbie fulfil her wish. Barbie had always been most worried about being followed by the media because of how dangerous it is. Her mother kindly asks everyone to refrain from chasing or following them on the roads when her family brings her back to Taiwan.

"This is her lifelong wish which she couldn't see fulfilled in her lifetime and hope for everyone's understanding."

Wei-chung runs management agency Golden Star Entertainment, which once managed Barbie and her sister, host-singer Dee Hsu, when they were in the pop duo Asos.

Barbie, known for her performances in Taiwanese idol dramas including Meteor Garden (2001), Mars (2004) and Corner with Love (2007), died on Feb 2 at the age of 48 from pneumonia caused by the flu on a family trip to Japan during the Chinese New Year period.

Her death was confirmed by Dee, 46, after rumours went viral on social media yesterday. She has been cremated in Japan, according to Taiwanese reports.

Barbie is survived by her husband, South Korean singer-DJ Koo Jun-yup, 55, and two children, son Hsi-lin, seven, and daughter Hsi-yueh, nine, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Ex-husband arrives in Taiwan

Xiaofei was seen arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday visibly tired and wearing a grim expression.

When approached by reporters, the 43-year-old placed his hands together before telling them: "Please say more good things about her." He bowed deeply and walked away, declining to answer other questions directed at him.

Before getting onto the airport buggy, he told reporters: "Barbie is my family."

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2021. In recent years, they have been embroiled in lawsuits after Barbie sued him and his mother Zhang Lan for insulting and defaming her on social media platforms Weibo and Douyin.

In 2024, Xiaofei told Taiwanese courts that Barbie had used his credit card to purchase presents for Jun-yup, which Barbie later countered with an explosive social media post claiming his infidelity during their marriage.

Former mother-in-law pays tribute

Zhang Lan reportedly posted a video talking about her business acumen on one of her Weibo accounts yesterday after Barbie's death was confirmed, resulting in netizens' outrage. The account has since been deactivated.

On her Douyin account, where the video is still available, she paid tribute to Barbie in her post.

She wrote that as Hsi-lin and Hsi-yueh's kin, she and Xiaofei would assist with Barbie's afterlife matters if needed, adding that Barbie's death is everyone's loss and a heavy blow to the children.

"Our main goal now is to console and protect the two children. This is the mission of both families and our common goal. Once again, we would like to convey our regrets! May Barbie rest in peace!"

