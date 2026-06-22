Chinese actor Chen Xingxu spotted in Singapore

Chinese actor Chen Xingxu was spotted in Singapore over the weekend, reportedly for a magazine shoot.

Multiple netizens posted sightings of the 30-year-old at various locations here on Xiaohongshu since Saturday (June 20).

He was first seen arriving at Changi Airport, where he wore black shorts with a white T-shirt and baseball shirt. He and his staff members were escorted to the lift.

Xingxu, also known as Oliver, debuted in Chinese showbiz in 2000 as a child actor, and is known for his performances in dramas Goodbye My Princess (2019), The Starry Love (2023) and Love between Lines (2026), as well as his appearance in variety show Wow the World (2025 till now).

On June 21, he was also seen filming at the wooden staircase at National Gallery's atrium. Later, he was at the zoo, where he posed among the greenery and in front of the giraffe enclosure.

Netizens also reportedly saw him at Orchard Road and Chinatown.

Xingxu, who last visited Singapore in 2019 for a shoot, is expected to attend Paris Fashion Week on June 24.

He is not the only Chinese celebrity spotted in Singapore recently, as actress Wang Yuwen, his good friend and co-star in Chinese rom-com series My Page in the 90s (2026) and also a regular member of Wow the World, explored the city in April after being invited by Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In multiple videos posted on the Xiaohongshu and Weibo profiles belonging to STB and Yuwen between May 29 and June 10, the 29-year-old is seen visiting places including Dempsey Hill, Joo Chiat, Tiong Bahru, New Bahru and Sentosa, where she experienced Luge and SkyHelix.

While here, she also tried local delicacies at Ya Hua Bak Kut Teh, Jumbo Seafood and Hong Chang Frog Porridge & BBQ Fish, as well as visited Tiong Bahru Bakery and chocolaterie Mr Bucket.

In one of the videos posted on June 10, she said: "Since coming to Singapore, I haven't had any bad experience with food. It's all delicious and good to drink!"

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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