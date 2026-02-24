192-metre jump: Gong Jun and Chen Xingxu take on Auckland Sky Tower for new travelogue

These Chinese actors are jumping into the new year and a new show, literally.

Gong Jun and Chen Xingxu were seen filming the second season of Tencent's travel variety show Wow The World in Auckland, New Zealand, today (Feb 24), and fans gathered to watch them do a SkyJump at the Auckland Sky Tower.

According to the attraction's website, the 53rd level of the tower was closed in the afternoon today for a private event. Participants are wired up, falling "very fast at speeds of up to 85kph for around 11 seconds before coming to a smooth landing", said the site.

In videos posted on Xiaohongshu, Gong Jun, 33, and Xingxu, 29, descended from 192 metres high clad in suits, with the latter seen walking down the steps from the landing platform in style and calmly waving at the swarm of fans.

Gong Jun was all smiles hearing fans screaming and complimenting him.

With today marking the first day of filming for season two, fans also waited outside the cast members' hotel to catch a glimpse of them.

Besides Gong Jun and Xingxu, other returning members include Sun Honglei, Li Naiwen, Liu Yuning and Wang Yuwen.

Lin Yi, Zhou Ye and Guo Jingfei are also part of the new lineup.

They will be filming in New Zealand until March 3.

