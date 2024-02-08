Chinese actress Esther Yu, former Lasalle student, back in Singapore

Before she became a global star, she graduated from Lasalle College of the Arts with a degree in Fashion Media and Industries.

Chinese actress Esther Yu is back in Singapore, and she took to Instagram yesterday (Feb 7) to share some photos.

"Hello SG," said the 28-year-old in the caption of her post.

She uploaded a series of photos taken in her hotel room with a balcony overlooking the city's skyline. From the view, she appeared to be in Marina Bay Sands.

Fans took to the comments to welcome her to Singapore.

"Welcome to Singapore Xinxin! Enjoy, and lots of love," wrote one fan, referring to Esther with a nickname derived from her Chinese name Shuxin.

"Omg you finally made it to Singapore," wrote another.

"What activities will she be attending? Why don't I know?" asked another.

Esther, known for starring in dramas such as Find Yourself (2020), Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and My Journey to You (2023), was seen leaving for Singapore from Shanghai airport yesterday morning. Netizens spotted her in Changi Airport later in the afternoon and uploaded videos of her on social media.

According to media reports, Esther's family is said to be residing in Singapore. Netizens speculate that she is back in town for Chinese New Year.

