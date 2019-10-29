Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi confirms second pregnancy on social media

So the rumours are true after all.

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, 40, has confirmed on social media that she is pregnant with her second child.

In a Weibo post on Monday evening (Oct 28), she said that she is currently in her 30th week of pregnancy and weighs 58kg, adding that her weight is still increasing. She also posted a photo of herself with the baby bump.

Zhang is married to Chinese rock singer Wang Feng, 48, and the couple have a daughter who will turn four in December. Wang has two other daughters from previous relationships.

There were rumours of her second pregnancy as early as April, when the actress was reportedly spotted with a slight baby bump with Wang at the Beijing airport. But neither Zhang nor Wang had confirmed the rumours until Monday.