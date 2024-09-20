Choi Si-won, Lany, Hide the Pain Harold meme star: Celebs spotted in Singapore ahead of F1 Grand Prix weekend

The Singapore Grand Prix is set for today (Sept 20) till the 22nd.

In the past few days leading up to the event, a number of stars and celebrities have been spotted across Singapore, either to watch the race or attend other events.

Eric Nam, Simu Liu, Manny Jacinto

Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam was a guest speaker at the All That Matters event on Sept 17.

The 35-year-old, who’s also the creative director of Dive Studios, also posted an Instagram Story where he was at Gold House’s Gold Summit with Hollywood actors Simu Liu and Manny Jacinto.

Chen Bolin, Jaycee Chan and Hide the Pain Harold meme star

Actors Chen Bolin and Jaycee Chan were both at an NFT party by Arc on Sept 18.

Hungarian meme star Hide the Pain Harold, whose real name is Andras Istvan Arato, was also at the party. He posted a picture of himself in front of Marina Bay Sands on his Instagram account with the caption: "What a night!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DABoTNdyLQL/?hl=en[/embed]

Today, he also posted pictures of him at the F1 Pit Building where he met several race drivers and journalists.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAHvw7EKgPJ/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

Choi Si-won and Simu Liu

K-pop boy band Super Junior's Choi Si-won and Simu were both guest speakers at Milken Institute's Asia Summit 2024 event on Sept 19.

The former recently posted an Instagram Story of him at Botanic Gardens, while the latter was seen at Gardens by the Bay.

Chanyeol's sister, Park Yoo-ra

Former Korean TV announcer Park Yoo-ra, more famously known as the sister of Chanyeol from the K-pop boy group Exo, recently posted on her Instagram of her doing some sightseeing in Singapore and visiting various landmarks. She also praised the blend of architectural style that is present in Singapore.

Her caption reads: "The expression 'harmony between tradition and modernity' is cliche, but there is no other way to explain it. Among the gorgeous high-rise buildings, there is a convent, a hotel, and a suspension bridge built in the 1800s. The old city hall and courthouse are used as art galleries, and the post office is used as a hotel. Conclusion = Charming!" Yoo-ra was an announcer for South Korean broadcasting stations MBC and YTN until she retired in 2019.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAECYiQPLyG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Jared Leto

American singer-actor Jared Leto was spotted outside an indoor rock-climbing gym on Sept 18 where two fans took a picture with him.

His rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars is slated to perform today and tomorrow at the F1 Grand Prix.

JJ Lin with Lany

American pop-rock band Lany posted an Instagram Story on Sept 19 with Singaporean singer JJ Lin. Their previous Stories showed them meeting some fans after landing at Changi Airport.

ALSO READ: Best deals for F1 Singapore 2024: All-day buffets, free-flow alcohol, race simulators, and more

jordan.tan@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.