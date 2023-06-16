Chow Yun Fat once didn't dare to meet Anita Yuen, here's the reason why

Veteran actor Chow Yun Fat recently revealed that he once didn't dare to meet Anita Yuen, and the reason might not be something you'd expect.

Back in 1990, he was part of the panel of judges for the Miss Hong Kong pageant where Anita was taking part in.

A favourite in the competition, she clinched the title and was offered an acting contract with the broadcasting company TVB.

Chow Yun Fat and Anita Yuen at the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1990. PHOTO: Weibo

Both actors would not have thought that 30 years later, they would be co-starring in the movie One More Chance as ex-lovers with a child.

Speaking at an interview with the Hong Kong media recently, Anita, 51, was asked about her experience of working with Yun Fat, commonly known as Fat Gor (Brother Fat).

"It is an unforgettable experience. I have finally fulfilled my dream by working alongside my idol, I felt very happy," she said in Cantonese.

Fat Gor chipped in and said that they had seen each other back when he was a judge at the Miss Hong Kong pageant, to which a reporter asked: "Did you vote for her then?"

"I didn't vote for her," the 68-year-old actor answered with a straight face, drawing laughter from the media.

Anita turned bashful as he continued: "I didn't give her my vote, so I dare not meet her. What is unfortunate is that she met me in this movie and I didn't even know how to tell her."

Turning to her, he mumbled apologetically: "Actually, I didn't vote for you."

Anita replied, with her face reddened: "Please don't say that, I want to think that I am definitely chosen because my idol voted for me!"

"But she is a beautiful woman, who can be a better choice than her," Fat Gor continued, drawing more chuckles from the crowd.

Chow Yun-Fat and Anita Yuen acted as a pair of ex-lovers with a son in new movie One More Chance. PHOTO: Weibo

The two actors are currently promoting their movie One More Chance, which centres around Water Ng (Yun Fat), a down-and-out gambler who agrees to care for his former lover Jik's (Anita) son to repay his debts.

The boy, who has autism, is actually Water's biological son and taking care of him changes Water's life.

Fat Gor, who was in China recently to promote the movie and attend the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, was spotted jogging in the streets of Shanghai early this month.

He took photos with fans who approached him and posted a selfie with his team in Weibo later.

Chow Yun Fat took a selfie with his team after a jog in Shanghai earlier this month. PHOTO: Weibo

One More Chance will be released in Cathay Cineplexes on July 6.

