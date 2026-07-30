Chow Yun Fat slashes price of Hong Kong luxury villa by 27% after no takers for 4 years

Chow Yun Fat has further reduced the asking price of his luxury villa at The Peak in Hong Kong after it was unsold four years in the property market.

Hong Kong media reported yesterday (July 29) that the 71-year-old veteran actor, affectionately known as Fat Gor, had first listed the detached house at Sunshine Villa for HK$220 million (S$36.2 million) in October 2022.

As market responses had been lukewarm, he lowered the price to HK$195 million at the end of 2024 and further reduced it to HK$160 million recently, a reduction of approximately 27 per cent since it was first put up for sale.

Yun Fat reportedly bought the 2,547 sqft property, which features a 2,000 sqft garden, a 700 sqft rooftop and panoramic sea views, for HK$128 million in September 2010.

He had fully renovated the house but never occupied or rented it out. It was also said that Yun Fat is selective on potential buyers and appointments to view the property doesn't come easily.

Despite this, he has profited from other property sales. In April, he reportedly made a profit of HK$3.58 million after selling a three-bedroom flat at Corona Tower in Mid-Levels — which he owned for 31 years — for HK$7.5 million.

He is said to own at least seven other properties across prime locations in Hong Kong, including The Peak, Kowloon Tong and Sai Kung, with a combined estimated value of more than HK$1 billion.

Yun Fat and his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan reportedly reside in a 3,000 sqft house on Cumberland Road in Kowloon Tong, which he bought for HK$14.7 million in 1990.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com