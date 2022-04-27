Chris Pratt’s Super Mario movie has been delayed to 2023

Whether you are a fan of Chris Pratt or the Italian plumber Mario, the two coming together in a Super Mario Bros. film would still have been a surprise when it was announced back in September 2021. Originally slated for 21 December later this year, the latest development sees a delay for the Super Mario Bros. movie.

The news comes via the official Twitter account of Nintendo of America. Creator Shigeru Miyamoto delivered the news himself, announcing the delay.

“This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America,” Miyamoto wrote. “My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is a joint effort between Nintendo and Illumination, which is the studio behind other series like the Minions. It will feature an all-star cast that includes Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

The delay of the Super Mario Bros. movie is only but the latest development, as Hollywood continues to deal with the ongoing effects of the global pandemic and other problems. Both John Wick 4 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have also been delayed to 2023.

