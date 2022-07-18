Chris Pratt won't play Indiana Jones due to Harrison Ford's comment

Words have power. At least it does for Chris Pratt, who won’t even entertain the idea of playing Indiana Jones for fear of being haunted, because of what Harrison Ford said before about the character.

In 2021, there were rumours that Chris Pratt may take on the role of Indiana Jones after Harrison Ford. In a Happy Sad Confused podcast on July 12, 2022, the star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World put that idea to rest.

“All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’,” Chris said on the podcast. “And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play?”

The quote Chris was referring to was from Ford’s 2019 interview on the Today Show, who said, “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Like what the line, “I am your father” did to Luke Skywalker, it seems “I’m Indiana Jones” has enough power behind it to shake Chris to the core. (Or maybe Chris was just kidding.)

Harrison is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in a fifth and final film. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by veterans Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas. It is slated for a June 30, 2023 release.

As for Chris’s Star-Lord, who had a minor appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, he is set to return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on May 5, 2023.

