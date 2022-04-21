Chris Tong loses over $1,600 in cash and valuables to pickpocket in Switzerland

A scenic trip to Switzerland quickly turned awry for former Mediacorp actress Chris Tong, who lost her bag to a pickpocket.

The 38-year-old Malaysian was invited to visit the country by Switzerland Tourism for a series of promotional activities, and travelled around the country mostly by train due to her packed itinerary.

"I only realised that my bag was missing after I returned to the hotel. At first I wasn't sure if I left it at the train station or if it had been stolen. But I received a notification [on my phone] that someone had used my credit card, so obviously it was the latter," she told 8world in a report published on Wednesday (April 20).

Chris lost her credit cards as well as valuables worth S$1,600, which included 300 euros, 500 Swiss francs and RM500. Her stolen bag was worth around US$400.

Peeved at the thief's audacity, she wrote on social media: "Hey there, whoever stole my bag and used my card... you've got the curse of the curve... That's it! Enjoy your karma."

Chris lodged a police report with the Swiss police and expressed her gratitude to the officer in an Instagram Story.

"Really can't imagine being cashless and cardless for the next five days," she added.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Chris Tong

Comparing her experience to Shane Pow's encounter with a robber in California, she said to 8world: "I think my situation is two or three times worse, because I'm someone with low EQ (emotional quotient), I'll get angry, I've even berated the thief on social media. Whatever it is, I feel terrible."

Unfortunate as the incident was, there's still a silver lining — Chris said she still has her passport with her as she carried it separately.

