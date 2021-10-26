Chrissy Teigen takes ashes of her late son with her on family trips

Chrissy Teigen takes the ashes of her late son with her on family trips.

The 35-year-old model lost her son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy last year, and Chrissy has now revealed that she actually takes his ashes with her at the insistence of her other children.

Chrissy - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with her husband John Legend - shared: "Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.'

"This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

Chrissy's kids actually knew she was having troubles prior to losing her son.

She told Scary Mommy: "They saw the experience of the home ultrasounds and the nervousness of 'This isn't going well.' Or it was me going to the bathroom, and Luna would be at the door when I came out, and she would say, 'Are you bleeding still?' She knew everything. So there was going to be no escaping it, even if I wanted to.

"We told them that we lost him, but it wasn't really until we got his ashes back, I think, that they started to be able to say, 'Okay, this happened. Here he is now. He didn't make it.'

"It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, 'Okay, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us. And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we're still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him. That makes him really excited and really happy.'"

ALSO READ: Protecting their innocence: Zach Galifianakis' children think he's a librarian