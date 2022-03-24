Christina Ricci returns to Addams Family for Netflix’s Wednesday in secret role

Christina Ricci, the actress who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic ’90s franchise The Addams Family is joining Netflix’s Wednesday series.

And no, she won’t be playing an older version of Wednesday. In fact, her role is still undisclosed.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Paramount Movies

The live-action series from Tim Burton stars Jenna Ortega (Scream) as Wednesday Addams. The eight-episode series is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

It will see the teenager attempt to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Paramount Movies

Joining Ortega and Ricci in the cast is Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s mother Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as her father Gomez Addams.

Although no release date has been confirmed, fans can catch the series sometime in 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.