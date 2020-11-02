Jay Chou dresses family up as the Addams Family while Chen Xiuhuan is a pineapple — and other celebrities during Halloween

It was that time of the year again, when people played dress-up to pay homage to their favourite pop culture icons and characters.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing and social gatherings have been severely restricted (compared to previous years), it didn't stop celebrities from putting on a show on our social media feed.

From Jay Chou dressing his family up as the Addams Family to ageless Chen Xiuhuan as a pineapple, celebrities really got creative this year.

Jay Chou and family

Jay and wife Hannah Quinlivan were Gomez and Morticia, while their kids were Wednesday and Pugsley. But to add to the festivities, they also got their friends to dress up as Uncle Fester and Lurch.

Here's a video of the Mandopop king and his friends having a blast at their Halloween karaoke session.

Yvonne Lim and Vivian Hsu

Local actress Yvonne Lim hosted a fancy dress party with some famous friends like singers Fish Leong and Vivian Hsu. Some of the 'guests' included Super Mario, Ursula (from The Little Mermaid), while Vivian dressed up as Yoshi (from the Super Mario series).

Chen Xiuhuan

This was a bit of a headscratcher as the ageless Chen Xiuhuan dressed up as a pineapple, but we're glad to see that she's keeping up with the trend as some of her guests wore costumes from the popular video game Among Us.

Daniel Chan

Hong Kong singer Daniel Chan was very comfortable with his masculinity as he channelled his inner Angelina Jolie and donned a Maleficient costume.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The celebrity couple recently made headlines due to Chrissy's tragic miscarriage, but she's bouncing back and looking forward. This Halloween, she served Natalie Portman-in-Black-Swan realness while hubby John was her friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Kylie Jenner

A child of the 90s, Kylie Jenner was giving her fans a mighty morphin' time as she and friends dressed up as the classic Power Rangers — albeit way more skin and cleavage.

Kim Kardashian

Remember that Netflix documentary Tiger King that took the world by storm and spawned plenty of memes? If you've forgotten about it, Kim Kardashian is here to jog your memory with her version of sexy Carole Baskin.

BTW, the OTT star also turned her house into a gargantuan spider.

Lizzo

With the US elections underway, American singer Lizzo is getting political — as the fly on US Vice President Mike Pence's head that went viral during his recent debate against Kamala Harris.

