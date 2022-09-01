Chuando Tan, Choi Soo-young, Ranveer Singh: 10 Asian celebrities showing their abs-olutely amazing bodies

We all love an ab — or six.

OG K-pop star Rain performed in Kuala Lumpur for the Betadia Night event on Aug 27 and lucky Malaysians got an eyeful of his impeccable dancing skills and body to boot.

He’s not the only celebrity who is showing off their sporty physique.

Alongside Rain, we have stars like Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh, Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo-young and local celeb Jade Seah displaying their abs on social media recently.

Rain

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Oriental Daily

Performing at the Axiata Arena in KL alongside Malaysian singers Jess Lee and Andrew Tan on Aug 27, Rain reminded us why he’s the king of Hallyu.

Performing in heavy rain seemed apt for the 40-year-old idol and didn’t stop fans from enjoying the event and catching a glimpse of his incredible abs.

Fans can stay tuned for a guest appearance by Rain in the upcoming historical drama Shuroop, set to release in October.

Choi Soo-young

Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo-young recently posted backstage photos as the legendary K-pop girl group made their comeback with the album Forever 1 after a five-year hiatus.

Despite the 32-year-old South Korean parting ways with the group’s management company SM Entertainment alongside members Tiffany Young and Seohyun in 2017, the eight idols reunited to show the #GG4EVA spirit.

Edmund Chen

Edmund Chen is no stranger to showing his abs off on his social media. The former Mediacorp actor still keeps to his fitness regime and has an incredible physique at the age of 61.

Since retiring from showbiz, he’s been an artist and children’s book illustrator. His 2014 book My Little Red Dot: River Series got its fifth reprint earlier this month.

Kim Chiu

Kim Chiu is a Filipino actress who gained critical acclaim at a young age and was dubbed the Chinita (with Chinese features) Princess.

A child star no more, Kim, 32, currently hosts the Filipino noontime variety show It's Showtime and showed off her incredible abs while wandering about the streets of New York for an H&M shoot recently.

Ikmal Amry

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Ikmal Amry

Malaysian actor and recent motocross racer Ikmal Amry made headlines in the country for showing off his abs in 2020 and calling them his “selling point”.

The 28-year-old recently posted a video on his Instagram showing off his fitness routine so we know where to start if we want to achieve a body like his.

Jade Seah

Former Miss Singapore Universe runner-up and actress Jade Seah showed off her abs in a casual airport get-up on her way to “guess where”.

Presumably, the 39-year-old was heading off to Bangkok as she posted stunning photos of herself in the city shortly after, including an “unglam” shot of her using a plastic bag to shield from the rain.

Recently, she’s been a trampoline instructor so you might also want to check out the novel method to get into shape like her.

Ranveer Singh

PHOTO: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat and the 37-year-old has since become one of the biggest names of his generation.

He posed nude and in his chaddi (briefs) for New York-based Paper Magazine in July and graced us with images from the photoshoot on his Instagram. However, he got questioned by the Indian police on Monday (Aug 29) on obscenity charges due to multiple complaints.

Rima Zeidan

Taiwanese-Lebanese actress-model Rima Zeidan effortlessly glides out of the pool in a recent Instagram post.

The 32-year-old made her acting debut in the 2017 movie Missing Johnny which won her Best New Talent at the Taipei Film Festival and Best New Performer at the Golden Horse Film Awards, but her life has been anything but effortless.

In 2009, Rima was on a study trip to the United States and suffered a motorcycle accident that killed her boyfriend and left her with third-degree burns to 30 per cent of her body. She returned to showbiz after her recovery as the face for various skincare companies and travel programmes.

Stay tuned for the upcoming movie Snafu, set to release later this year, featuring Rima alongside Jackie Chan and John Cena.

Chuando Tan

Local heartthrob Chuando Tan is best known for his photography career, but he’s as good in front of the camera as he is behind it. At 56, he shows no signs of slowing down as he shows off his flawless physique on Instagram.

In June, the artist launched his NFT Charcoal Chronicles and the following month, he modelled for Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2022 collection.

Lee Si-young

A former amateur boxer, Lee Si-young’s role in the 2020 Netflix K-drama Sweet Home saw her take on the role of a firefighter and get her body fat down to an astounding 8 to 9 per cent.

The South Korean actress said at that time: “No one told me how much body fat to lose, but my trainer said I have to have about 8 to 9% body fat for my muscles to show, so I started working out with that goal. I had to bulk up and I ate a lot to the point I couldn't eat anymore. Then I adjusted my diet for the filming.”

With season two being in production and the show being renewed for a third season, we can expect Si-young, 40, to reprise her role with the same intense physique.

