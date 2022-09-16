Chucky raises holy hell in new religious trailer for season 2

The new trailer and poster for Chucky season two is here! And just in time for Halloween season.

The new trailer sees Chucky's reign of terror continue against the backdrop of a religious reformatory school.

Following the massacre in season one, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), his boyfriend Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and best friend Lexy (Alvia Alyn Lind) will be attending Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youths, to "learn from their mistakes by thinking on their sins."

But of course, the killer toy just refuses to stay away.

While serving their time at this school, the trio once again must deal with Chucky, who's out to kill the staff, including one priest as he conducts his confessionals. But this time, there's more than one Chucky, a la Child's Play (2019).

The trailer reveals that the series will once again focus on the difficulties of being an LGBTQ+ person, having cast Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's non-binary actor Lachlan Watson as Chucky's gender-fluid kid, Glen/Glenda in season two.

The trailer also makes tongue-in-cheek and earnest references to homophobia, transphobia and heteronormativity.

Fans of the killer doll won't have to wait much longer now since the series is airing just in time for Halloween.

Promising the franchise's signature off-beat dark humour and references to past films, fans can catch the new season when it premieres on Oct 5.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.