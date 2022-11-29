'City Beat 2022 grand reunion': Sharon Au meets up with co-hosts Bryan Wong, Kym Ng and Lina Ng

About two decades later, Sharon Au didn't miss a beat and snapped a few nostalgic photographs with her City Beat co-stars.

She uploaded these pictures to her Instagram account today (Nov 29), sharing with fans the meetup she had with Bryan Wong, Kym Ng and Lina Ng last Sunday.

"City Beat 2022 grand reunion," the 47-year-old actress wrote. "No words, except that City Beat is a first-class show."

Sharon, who's based in Paris, added: "Thank you for the memories, Bryan, Kym and Lina. Keep shining, Ah Hao is watching over you from afar."

Ah Hao, a maid who was always in her iconic black pants and white blouse, is one of the personas that Sharon portrayed on City Beat.

City Beat is a variety show that began airing in the late 1990s, covering many themes in daily life like food, culture and careers. The hosts brought their audience around as they visited many different locations in Singapore.

While the episodes invited multiple artistes to star in the show, the main four hosts were Sharon, Bryan, Kim and Lina.

Other noteworthy artistes that made their appearances in City Beat are Jeff Wang, Dasmond Koh and Pan Lingling.

Aside from the most recent image shared of the squad at Rebecca Lim's wedding dinner on Sunday, Sharon also dug up old pictures of the four of them while they were in City Beat.

She added that her first time meeting Malaysia-born actor Shaun Chen was when he hosted City Beat in 2001.

Netizens were also drawn in by the nostalgia of the post and expressed their enjoyment of the show back when it aired on television.

"The opening rap is forever imprinted in my memory," one comment read.

In another, a user also recited the rap in Mandarin: "City Beat will set you free, City Beat will give you hope, City Beat, you can't resist, City Beat is the best!"

Food blogger Daniel Ang of DanielFoodDiary also shared: "All those memories of chasing after the City Beat food places are coming back!"

While many comments reminisced watching the show "religiously", some also compared the images taken two decades ago to the recent ones.

"Why do you look exactly the same?" One comment jokingly questioned.

Said another: "Like you've never aged. All four of you still look the same."

Other comments also praised their good looks and how they've "aged flawlessly".

And although the City Beat days are well-behind them now, it's worth noting that the show got a second lease of life in 2009 with New City Beat.

This returning series starred two of the original hosts Bryan and Kym as well as Gurmit Singh and Adrian Pang.

New City Beat is available for viewing on meWATCH.

