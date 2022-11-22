Throwback2001: Spot the stars at Zoe Tay's wedding 21 years ago

The undisputed Queen of Caldecott Hill (before broadcaster Mediacorp made its move to Stars Avenue) took us on a sweet walk down memory lane on Monday (Nov 21).

The extreme throwback by Zoe Tay — specifically to footage of her wedding to husband Philip Chionh in 2001 — was a treat for those of us old enough to remember our local TV stars of yore.

They included those who have long since bowed out of the limelight, such as Zeng Huifen, Tang Miaoling, Mavis Hee, Caleb Goh, Sean Say and Liu Qiulian (remember them?).

It was also nice to see the faces of those whom we remember fondly, such as the late actor Bai Yan.

The close to 12-minute clip also gave us a chance to reminisce at how young our favourite artistes used to look — cue Chen Hanwei and his luscious 'Fang Laoshi' locks.

Seeing what our local celebrities looked like in the early noughties may also be a first for those of us who are not as long in the tooth.

But who can forget that this was during the height of the alleged Zoe-Fann (Wong) rivalry rumours? The clip, of course, included a segment showing Fann presenting a bouquet of flowers to Zoe during the banquet.

Also, who knew Zoe's wedding (held at the Ritz Carlton) contained a hilarious skit starring Patricia Mok, event emcee Irene Ang and featuring Hossan Leong on the piano?

In the caption to the video, 54-year-old Zoe expressed her gratitude at being able to look back on her big day, which included waking up at 3am for the traditional hair-combing ceremony.

"I finally have the chance to view the entire event from beginning to end and get to save the video as a keepsake, the advancement of technology is just amazing!"

She added, "Did you all see any familiar faces? It's been a while since I've seen many of my colleagues, is everyone good? I hope all is well with everyone. Thanks for all your blessings and love."

Evidently the clip has brought back fond memories, not just for Zoe, but for many of us, with the post garnering more than 11,000 likes.

Friends and fans also left more than 100 comments expressing their well wishes to the couple. For the record, the couple's wedding anniversary is in September.

Former host Sharon Au, who was one of the bridesmaids, left a comment thanking Zoe for allowing her to "participate in the most important day of your life".

She continued, "And thank you Philip for the biggest ang Bao! We were the luckiest bridesmaids ever."

ALSO READ: 'An inevitable process': Zoe Tay on ageing naturally and not going for beauty adjustments

candicecai@asiaone.com