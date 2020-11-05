'An inevitable process': Zoe Tay on ageing naturally and not going for beauty adjustments

Local veteran actress Zoe Tay may be the Queen of Caldecott Hill, but like most women, she, too, had felt anxious about looking older.

While she has a few tricks up her sleeve on how to take care of her complexion, the 52-year-old confessed that there was a time when the public did not take kindly to the changes.

She told Pin Prestige magazine in a recent interview: "Some people told me before that some signs of ageing would appear and that my wrinkles might be more obvious at age 30.

"When (the filming industry) shifted to the digital age, audiences had comments about the changes in my appearance. I was really hurt at the time.

"Someone asked me to go for adjustments. But perhaps I'm very stubborn. I wasn't worried about how many people were giving me their opinions. My husband thinks that I am fine just the way I am, so it cemented my belief (of not going for enhancements) is correct," she remarked.

Zoe — who has been in the acting industry for 32 years — said that ageing is unfavourable for female actresses no matter where they come from.

"You have to accept it slowly and let it sink in, as ageing is an inevitable process in life. You have to be brave in accepting your own appearance and facing pressure from others, and then (clarify) your stance on the issue."

She added that she understands it when audiences say she's old and that she doesn't look like before. However, she does not want to make any drastic changes.

"I want to be responsible for myself. I must accept all the comments from others, be it positive or negative. I need to be brave and face this issue with a calm mind."

While Ah Jie admitted that she had been through a very bad period before, she is enjoying her current age.

"There might have been burdens (to look good) as an actor in the past, but I think people now appreciate one's personality more than the outer appearance," she concluded.

ALSO READ: 5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay

trining@asiaone.com