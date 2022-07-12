The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah to helm Captain America 4

When it comes to Captain America 4, we already know that Anthony Mackie AKA Sam Wilson/Falcon will be the one holding up the shield in the new film together with Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner from the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now, the director of Captain America 4 has been found, and it’s none other than Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the director of the 2018 thriller The Cloverfield Paradox will be heading up this project for Marvel Studios.

After the events of the Disney+ show, the character of Wilson has finally found the confidence to take up the mantle of Captain America, and will kick off a new era of the beloved superhero.

Of course, how Captain America 4 will unfold remains to be seen, but it will hopefully be something that can both surprise us but still be respectful of the legacy behind the shield.

Joining Spellman will be Dalan Musson, who was also a staff writer on the Disney+ show.

It is also a question when it comes to Chris Evans and whether he will appear in some way or form as Steve Rogers. It might be a solo movie focusing on the new Captain, but Marvel does like its films to be full of cameos and references.

Onah is also known for the 2019 Neon drama Luce, which is based on J.C. Lee’s play of the same name. That project made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Director.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.