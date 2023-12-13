From coast guard to pageant queen: 5 eye-catching contestants from Single's Inferno 3

Netflix's hit South Korean reality dating show Single's Inferno is back, with the first three episodes of its third season releasing yesterday (Dec 12).

Here are five contestants who caught our eye.

Choi Hye-seon

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cww6KntJaZH/?igshid=NzBmMjdhZWRiYQ==[/embed]

Already a favourite among viewers, Choi Hye-seon says she's been described as a ball of sunshine.

The 25-year-old is currently majoring in bioinformatics in the life sciences department at Ewha Women's University, and says she does weight training five times a week.

With both brawn and brains, it's no surprise that she's loved among viewers.

Park Min-kyu

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0x5T_3Rjtm/?igshid=NzBmMjdhZWRiYQ==[/embed]

Love men in uniforms? We had Kim Jin-young (aka Dex) last time (he's back as a host in season three) but this time around, we have Park Min-kyu.

The 34-year-old is a police officer and rescue worker for the Korea Coast Guard and has been making rounds on social media for his attractive looks and hot bod.

A TikTok video of him posted by a netizen last night has racked up over 760,000 views in less than 24 hours.

"When he's a police officer, every girl wants him. He'll offer you his jacket, have manners and make you laugh," wrote the netizen in the video caption.

Lee Gwan-hee

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0IUyZoS0Vk/?igshid=NzBmMjdhZWRiYQ==[/embed]

Standing at 189cm, Lee Gwan-hee is a professional basketball player for Korean Basketball League team Changwon LG Sakers, and is sure that he can get ladies to approach him first.

In episode one, the 35-year-old introduced himself with confidence: "I don't feel any competition. I know I'll be the most popular. That's a given."

An Min-young

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxPh8hNPomX/?igshid=NzBmMjdhZWRiYQ==[/embed]

Walking onto the sandy beach in a bold red dress at the start of the series was An Min-young.

The owner of a pilates studio, Min-young, 26, joined the show in hopes of finding a man who can make her heart race.

"I'm confident that I can use my charm to win over anyone I'm interested in," she said.

Yoo Si-eun

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct8ySXZpJzt/?igshid=NzBmMjdhZWRiYQ==[/embed]

Last but not least, we have Yoo Si-eun.

The 26-year-old took part in the 2022 Miss Korea beauty pageant and finished as a runner-up.

Currently she boasts the highest Instagram following among the cast members, with 73,000 followers.

According to Si-eun, she's caught people's eyes since she was little: "I was popular in school and I got hit on a lot after I became an adult."

Single's Inferno 3 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes out every Tuesday.

