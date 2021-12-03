Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Disney+ series

Cobie Smulders is reprising her role as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion.

Smulders will reunite with Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Disney+ series. Jackson will continue to play Nick Fury. Secret Invasion is acrossover comic event that will focus on a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

In addition to Smulders and Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as the Skrull general Talos, who appeared in both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott are also set to star.

Hill has been a key presence for the Avengers over the years. She was there when Nick Fury assembled the team and helped Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and Sam Wilson escape from Hydra. She was blipped in Infinity War and was brought back in Endgame. Following Tony Stark’s funeral, Fury asked Talos and Soren to masquerade as them on Earth.

Aside from the Avengers films, Hill also appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Secret Invasion is among several Marvel series headed to Disney+, which also includes Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ironheart, I Am Groot, the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness and more.



This article was first published in Geek Culture.