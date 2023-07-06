Coco Lee's death: Stars including JJ Lin, Fish Leong, David Tao and Miranda Kerr pay tribute

Many are still reeling over the sudden death of iconic pop diva Coco Lee, 48, yesterday (July 5) and stars have come out to express their condolences and share the memories they had with her.

Malaysian singer Fish Leong wrote on Instagram yesterday: "You are as bright as the Californian sun. Every word you spoke to encourage participants is full of strength, encouraging them and me. It's like the full moon I see tonight, giving your all and caring that your music is beautiful to you, not overly bothered about others' judgement.

"Your smile, spirit, presence and words will be etched in my heart. If I ever feel cold or disappointed one day, I know you are beside me and your authenticity will support me till the end. I still can't accept your death."

Coco and Fish, 45, were both mentors and judges on season seven of the talent show Sing! China in 2022, together with Hacken Lee and Li Ronghao, where each of them mentored a few participants on their team and also judged other participants' performances. The goal is to have their participant be the last one standing.

Coco memorably criticised the producers during the Top Five round as she was displeased with how a lower-scoring candidate could proceed to the next round but not a higher-scoring one, who happened to be the last candidate left on her team.

Local singer JJ Lin also wrote on Instagram today: "It hurts. Really hurts to lose a dear friend. I wish life could have been gentler on your soul.The world has lost one of the most iconic performers and artistes of all time. Dear Coco, our music warrior, the music universe will never be the same without you, we will miss you very much."

Accompanying the 42-year-old's post is a photo of him seated next to Coco at the US Open, which they both attended in September 2019 with Chinese actor Lei Jiayin and Chinese actress Wang Luodan.

JJ and Coco have performed together many times, such as at three-day online concert Believe in the Future in May 2020, together with other Mandopop singers like Faye Wong and Karen Mok.

This morning, local songbird Stefanie Sun posted selfies of her and Coco making funny faces and wrote: "Rest in peace sweet Coco. Thank you for the best smiles and the best performances. We all feel this loss keenly and wish the family peace and strength during this time."

After being friends for many years, Coco and Stefanie, 44, performed together for the first time in September 2017 at Coco's Wuhan concert, when they sang Stefanie's Encounter and Coco's Love Me A Little Longer.

Hollywood actress Miranda Kerr also wrote on Weibo today: "Oh my gosh… RIP. You'll be missed dearly." Her post was accompanied by two photos they took together.

Coco and Miranda, 40, met for the first time in November 2018 at the Alibaba Singles' Day Gala in Shanghai, where both of them performed. In a Facebook post after the event, Coco said: "Miranda was very shy and didn't know what to do, so I decided to take a photo with her."

Miranda then gave Coco products from her skincare label Kora, to "thank her for taking care of me".

Just like Coco, Mandopop singer David Tao was also born in Hong Kong and attended University of California, Irvine. The 53-year-old wrote on his Weibo page yesterday: "Before I entered showbiz, I had heard of this multi-talented and charismatic female singer. She has many diva-esque qualities and presence… When I first got to know her, she told me, 'You can also call me Ferren.' She was so nice and approachable! Upon hearing the news today, I am devastated."

Ferren is Coco's birth name.

"Hope there is no pain in heaven," Hong Kong actress Shu Qi wrote on Weibo yesterday, sharing Coco's sister Nancy's announcement of the death.

[[nid:637770]]

Both Coco and Shu Qi, 49, attended the 31st Hong Kong Film Awards in 2012. Shu Qi was nominated for Best Actress for A Beautiful Life while Coco was invited to be an award presenter for Best Original Film Score and Best Original Film Song.

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang posted on Instagram yesterday: "Thank you for bringing us beautiful music and wonderful memories."

Warner Music Beijing also posted a statement on Weibo, saying: "We are terribly pained by the news… Since Coco started her career in 1994, she always had a glorious one. As a pride of the Chinese community, her work is keenly remembered. Not only did she bring Eastern music and cultural beauty to the eyes of global audiences, she also used her voice, dance moves and good vibes to help others feel the strength she wanted to spread.

"Even though she has left, we hope that her love and light will shine upon us forever."

Coco attempted suicide on July 2 and died yesterday.

ALSO READ: Coco Lee dies aged 48, sister says her radiance will live on

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.