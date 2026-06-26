Coco Lee estate executor takes legal action against psychiatrist and paramedics, claims negligence

The executor of the estate of late Chinese-American pop diva Coco Lee has filed a District Court claim in Hong Kong against multiple parties over alleged negligence in her treatment prior to her death.

The defendants include Coco's psychiatrist Josephine Wong, paramedics Lao Tai Fung and Lo Hou On, and the paramedics' employer the Fire Services Department, reported Hong Kong media The Standard according to court documents filed on June 24.

Frances Wang is named as the sole executor of Coco's estate.

The claim alleged that Wong provided negligent psychiatric treatment between August 2022 and June 2023.

It also alleged that Lai and Lo were negligent while transporting Coco to Queen Mary Hospital on July 2, 2023 - the day she attempted suicide in her elder sister Carol's home.

Coco, who had been declared brain dead when she reached the hospital, died at the age of 48 on July 5 the same year.

Wang is seeking damages and interest under the Fatal Accidents Ordinance and the Law Amendment and Reform (Consolidation) Ordinance, with the case management hearing reportedly set for Dec 7.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com