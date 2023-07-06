Coco Lee was secretly battling cancer before her death

Chinese-American pop diva Coco Lee was secretly battling breast cancer six months before her death, according to friends.

In an Instagram post yesterday (July 5), Coco's friend and music producer Jae Chong revealed her health conditions in a tribute to her.

He wrote: "I remember when she told me about her illness a few months ago, I sat in my car and cried nonstop. She was suffering from so many different things including secretly battling cancer. She was a true fighter. She didn't want her fans and family to worry.

"I pray that she is in heaven where there is no more pain."

According to a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headline, Coco was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer last year. She underwent surgery to remove the tumour and did not receive chemotherapy afterwards.

Coco reportedly hid her condition from her elderly mother, who is 86 years old, as she did not want her to worry. She only told her two older sisters and fought her illness silently.

It was reported in January that Coco made an Instagram post in December last year with photos of her weighing 42kg and another of what looked like a drainage bag on her body. Fans were concerned about her health, but she did not further elaborate on her condition.

Coco committed suicide in her elder sister Carol's home in Hong Kong on July 2. A domestic helper contacted the police after she saw Coco rush out of the bathroom, bleeding profusely from her left wrist. It was reported that a blood-stained nail clipper was found next to the sink in the bathroom.

She was rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in a comatose state and was reportedly declared brain dead when she reached the hospital.

After battling for her life for three days, she died yesterday afternoon aged 48.

Insiders also told ST Headline that Coco had made a will before her death, leaving all assets to her mother. She was also reportedly going to finalise divorce proceedings with her husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, this month after rumours that their relationship had deteriorated in recent years.

It was also reported that Coco's family plan to hold fan memorial services next month in Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong to allow Coco's fans to bid farewell to her and her funeral will be held with Buddhist ceremonies.

