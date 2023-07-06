Remembering Coco Lee: 7 highlights from her 30-year career

Fans are reeling from the shock of Ferren 'Coco' Lee's sudden death yesterday (July 5) after she attempted suicide three days prior.

As we come to terms, here are seven highlights from Coco's 30-year career to remember her by.

First Chinese-American to perform at the Academy Awards

The 48-year-old Chinese-American pop icon was born in Hong Kong before moving to California at the age of nine with her family.

She was offered a record deal in Hong Kong after graduating from high school in 1993, and left college following her freshman year to focus on her music career.

One of her milestones was performing the ballad A Love Before Time for the original soundtrack of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001).

At the Academy Awards, the movie was nominated for 10 awards including Best Original Song.

"I think the movie is a great movement for Asian people, and in the music business, there has not been a successful Asian artist, and hopefully I'm able to change that," Coco said during her red carpet interview.

She sang the song on stage later that evening, making her the first Chinese-American to perform at the prestigious event.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As0T2HdP5NQ&ab_channel=Jimsky[/embed]

First Chanel ambassador of Chinese descent

The same year, Coco became the first ambassador of Chinese descent for fashion house Chanel.

At the time, socialites in Hong Kong were reportedly unhappy with the inclusion of the singer, whom one woman deemed to be better suited for "DKNY or Dolce & Gabbana", as the brand's spokesperson in Asia.

Nevertheless, Coco was dressed from head to toe in Chanel for the Academy Awards red carpet.

"Everything I have is Chanel right now," she said in a red carpet interview. "I feel like the Coco Chanel."

Voiced Fa Mulan in the Mandarin dub for Disney's Mulan

In 1998, Disney released its animated classic Mulan, and Coco became the Mandarin voice actress for the titular character.

She also sang the Mandarin version of the song Reflection and re-released it for the 2020 live action movie starring Liu Yifei.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=322wQTwVYwM&ab_channel=DisneyMusicAsiaVEVO[/embed]

Reached top 50 in US and Australian charts

Coco gained international success for the single Do You Want My Love off her 1999 album Just No Other Way.

She performed the dance number, which incorporated elements of R&B and funk, on MBC's Music Camp in 1999.

It charted number four on the US Billboard Hot Dance Breakouts charts and 49 on the Billboard Dance Club Play chart, and also spent 17 weeks on the Australian Singles Chart, peaking at number 14.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov7HNbjmPbU&ab_channel=MatAlfBising[/embed]

Won Chinese version of I am a Singer in 2016

Coco Lee joined the fourth season of Chinese singing competition I am a Singer (a version of the original South Korean show) in 2016 with the likes of South Korean singer Hwang Chi-yeul and Cantopop singers Joey Yung and Hacken Lee.

In the final knockout round, she wowed the audience with her rendition of Bad Romance by Lady Gaga (mashed up with Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics) and won the competition.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU2MKS2hb98&ab_channel=%E8%8A%92%E6%9E%9CTV%E9%9F%B3%E4%B9%90MangoTVMusic[/embed]

Stood up to Sing! China producers for 'unfairness' in competition

Coco was a judge in the seventh season of Sing! China, replacing Chinese opera singer and academic Liao Changyong midway through the 2020 season.

While the competition was fierce and the talent strong, Coco was the one who went viral for standing up to the producers due to perceived unfairness.

At the time, there were two contestants each from judges Hacken Lee, Fish Leong and Li Ronghao's teams but only one from Coco's. Her mentee was eliminated despite receiving the fifth highest score.

"[You must be] blind! Everyone is watching!" she yelled. "Please tell me the rules of the competition. Why does [someone with] a score of 73 get a second chance, and another with 88.3 doesn't?

"Can the producer please explain, is this fair? Even if you won't say it, everyone will."

She then stormed off the set.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3WUt4gsvLc&t=26s&ab_channel=%E5%B0%8F%E9%9B%85%E7%9C%8B%E7%BB%BC%E8%89%BA[/embed]

A netizen commented: "This is a good judge who is fair and just. I like her noble character."

"Speak up for unfairness and seek justice, Coco," another wrote. "Laoshi (Teacher) Coco, you are awesome."

"There are producers, so of course there's 'acting' involved [in the show]," a netizen wrote. "Coco Lee bravely uncovered the shady business and I applaud her."

She gave us hits upon hits

While Coco may be gone, her legacy lives on through her deeds and versatile music.

If you're in the mood for ballads, you can listen to Yesterday's Love (1996) or Before I Fall in Love (1999)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qna0SwJtoU4&ab_channel=cocoleeVEVO[/embed]

Want something stripped-down with acoustic guitars? She gave us 1998's Beautiful Bimbo.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SM9vWl_12GY&ab_channel=cocoleeVEVO[/embed]

To end off on a positive note, Coco also gave us dance-pop bangers.

With its flamenco guitar melody, 1998's Di Da Di features a young Coco with bright red hair in the music video.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUnkE09Yrv8&ab_channel=cocoleeVEVO[/embed]

Want something with a more Chinese influence to modern pop music? You can try Dao Ma Dan (2001).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZdxy7_lc8U&ab_channel=cocoleeVEVO[/embed]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

