Coco Lee's estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz attends memorial service with daughters

Pop diva Coco Lee's estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz was spotted together with his two daughters at the late singer's memorial service held yesterday (July 31) afternoon.

According to a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headlines, the 65-year-old Canadian businessman and his daughters from an earlier marriage were seen at the Hong Kong Funeral Home where Coco's memorial service was held.

They were also spotted in the memorial hall later during the livestream on Coco's sister Nancy's YouTube channel. However, he did not sit with Coco's sisters and brother-in-law, but in the second row of the seats meant for relatives and friends.

Rockowitz was also spotted hugging some friends who had attended the memorial service.

He reportedly left the memorial service when it ended at 6pm.

Based on a report by Hong Kong publication HK01 today, Rockowitz and his daughters were not seen at Coco's funeral service today at the time of reporting.

Coco's mother, who is 86 years old, was also not seen at the memorial service yesterday and the funeral service today. According to Chinese custom, it is taboo for parents to attend the wake of their children.

Nancy said in an interview with Hong Kong media myTV Super on July 30 that their mother has been in low spirits since Coco's death on July 5 and it is difficult for a person "to see your child die earlier than you".

According to earlier reports, Coco, 48, came out of her bathroom on July 2 and was bleeding profusely from her left wrist. She was in a coma when she was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for emergency treatment.

Coco married Rockowitz in a lavish and star-studded wedding ceremony in October 2011 after dating for eight years. In recent years, there were rumours that their relationship had deteriorated and Rockowitz had cheated on her, which led to her depression.

After her death, there were reports that Coco and Rockowitz were due to sign divorce papers this month. Rockowitz's name also did not appear in her obituary which was published in Hong Kong's newspaper on July 21.

At the memorial service yesterday, Nancy, who was composed throughout this period while preparing for the late singer's wake, was seen breaking down as she hugged a man who had come to pay his respects. She wailed and shouted repeatedly in Cantonese: "They took my sister away!"

Coco's eldest sister Carol was also heard shouting: "She's saying they caused my sister to die! They caused my sister to die!"

Coco's funeral service was held today from 9.30am and livestreamed on Nancy's YouTube channel. Family, friends and fans wailed loudly as her casket was pushed out of the memorial hall for the crematorium.

